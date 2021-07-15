simba-sc-score-late-to-deny-azam-fc-in-mainland-league-assignment

The Ice-cream Makers are assured of a third-place finish behind Mnyama and Yanga SC respectively

Newly crowned Tanzania Mainland League champions Simba SC, and Azam FC settled for a 1-1 draw at the Azam Complex, in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam on Thursday.

Idi Nado was on target for the hosts with veteran Rwanda attacker Meddie Kagere ensuring the spoils were shared.

With Wekundu wa Msimbazi winning the league and the Ice-cream Makers sealing a third-place finish, the game was reduced to a dead rubber. Having not defeated Mnyama in league assignment since January 2017, this was a good opportunity for them to get maximum points.

The 2014 champions needed 43 minutes to get their goal. Mudathir Yahya received a good pass in Azam’s half, went past his marker before playing a long pass to Nado.

The latter controlled the ball well before placing it past the desperate Simba custodian.

After the break, the 22-time champions came back stronger, trying to attack with every opportunity they got. However, it was not easy to beat the composed Azam defence.

It seemed the former champions were on the verge of breaking the jinx but with five minutes to go, Mnyama equalized.

Kagere held his composure to ensure Wekundu wa Msimbazi maintain their unbeaten run against the Chamazi Street-based heavyweights.

Simba have won 25 of their 33 matches played, drawing five and losing just three. They have managed to score 74 goals, and conceding 14 in the process.

The Ice-cream Makers are on 65 points after 18 wins from the 33 matches they have played. They have drawn 11 and lost four, scoring 49 goals and conceding 22.

Meanwhile, Yanga SC emerged 2-0 winners against Ihefu FC in another top-tier assignment at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Feisal Salum struck twice to help Timu ya Wananchi pick up the victory on home soil and are now assured to keep second spot and feature in the Caf Champions League in the 2021/22 season.

Salum scored the opener for Yanga in the 17th minute as the visitors struggled to deal with the hosts who attacked, especially from the wings. The Tanzanian added the second goal in the 36th minute, taking his season tally to five goals.

With the goals, Salum bettered his record with Yanga in the last two seasons: In the 2018/19 campaign, he found the back of the net four times in 37 games, and in 2019/20, he scored two goals in 27 games compared to five this season in 33 games.