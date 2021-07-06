‘Simba SC are playing football with their mouths’ – Yanga SC’s Bumbuli

Yanga SC Communications Officer Hassan Bumbuli has hit out at rivals Simba SC for overconfidence, stating they just play football with their mouths.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are on the verge of successfully defending their Tanzania Mainland League crown; they have 73 points from 30 matches, three more than second-placed Wananchi who have played two more matches.

Mnyama need just four points from their remaining four matches to be crowned. But the Yanga official thinks otherwise.

Why does Bumbuli think Simba are overconfident?

“The problem with [Simba] is that they are always overconfident because of the big names they have,” the Timu ya Wananchi official told Azam TV.

“They always play football with their mouths and we all know football is not played by words but on the pitch for 90 minutes.

“To win matches depends on how players and the club as a whole are prepared. As Yanga we have had many meetings as management to discuss the way forward.

“And we also gave the coach [George Lwandamina] a free hand to prepare the team.”

Will Simba win their fourth league title in a row?

“As for [Simba], let them continue dreaming that they have won the league. They will be lucky to win the remaining matches,” Bumbuli continued.

“This season, [Yanga] are winning the league; we will defeat Ihefu FC and Dodoma Jiji and before we play Simba in the FA Cup final, the league title will be in our custody. If [Simba] get lucky and win the league, it will be their last.

This season, the 27-time league champions have collected four points from the Msimbazi Street-based charges and Bumbuli explains why.

“For them to stand a chance of defeating Yanga, they have to do away with their current squad because we know how they play.”

From the 32 matches they have played, Timu ya Wananchi have managed to collect 20 wins, 10 draws, and two losses.

Leaders Simba have won 23 matches, drawn four, and lost three.