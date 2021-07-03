simba-sc-0-1-yanga-sc:-mauya-hands-timu-ya-wananchi-slim-kariakoo-derby-win

Wekundu wa Msimbazi conceded in the first half and were unable to find an equaliser even with tangible dominance, especially in the second half

Yanga SC slowed Simba SC’s speed towards lifting the Mainland Premier League title after they registered a 1-0 win over their archrivals on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Zawadi Mauya scored the only goal of the encounter early in the first half to ensure Timu wa Wananchi had the last laugh and won the bragging rights of the Kariakoo Derby.

Yanga started the meeting looking more dominant and in the opening 10 minutes, they had created four corners, but they were unable to find the back of the net with the chances they created.

The record champions, however, took the lead in the 11th minute when Mauya – who has been a regular starter in midfield alongside Mukoko Tonombe – saw his effort deflected into the net past Aishi Manula who had pulled off a great save to deny them an opener a moment before. Mauya’s goal took Yanga’s tally of goals scored against Simba in the first half in Kariakoo derbies to 21 in 32 games.

Yanga exploited Simba’s right-back on most occasions and Tuisila Kisinda’s speed and clever movements exposed how penetrable Simba were on that flank. Mohamed Hussein was exposed and was yellow-carded in the 21st minute as the opponents took advantage of his isolation.

Simba’s calls for a penalty in the latter stages of the first half were dismissed by the referee after Dickson Job looked to have handled the ball as he attempted to make a clearance.

Bernard Morrison came close to scoring an equaliser, but he ended up shooting off target from a promising close-range position in the 51st minute. Another chance for the hosts was wasted by Taddeo Lwanga, whose shot flew way above the crossbar after a nice buildup in a second-half that witnessed more urgency by the Msimbazi side.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi came close to scoring in the 86th minute, but a quick intervention to clear by Job saved Yanga from conceding. Timu ya Wananchi dropped and defended deep in the last 10 minutes of the second half and gave Simba time to launch attacks more regularly.

In the previous three games, Simba were unable to pick up a win against Yanga in league encounters as they lost two of them and one ended in a draw. However, in the last 10 meetings across all competitions, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have won four times, drawn four times, and Yanga have won twice.

President Samia Suluhu was the guest of honour and in the four previous games a president had attended the Simba-Yanga match, the former team had lost all such games. The late president John Magufuli attended two and Wekundu wa Msimbazi were beaten by Kagera Sugar and Yanga while Ali Mwinyi attended one game which Stella FC defeated the champions 2-0.

Simba SC XI: Aishi Manula, Shomari Kapombe, Mohamed Hussein, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Taddeo Lwanga, Bernard Morrison, Erasto Nyoni, John Bocco, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone.

Subs: Beno Kakolanya, Juma Kennedy, Mzamiru Mutyaba, Hassan Dilunga, Larry Bwalya, Meddie Kagere, Chris Mugalu.

Yanga SC XI: Farouk Shikhalo, Shomari Kibwana, Adeyum Saleh, Dickson Job, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Mukoko Tonombe, Zawadi Mauya, Tuisila Kisinda, Deus Kaseke, Feisal Salum, Yacouba Songne.

Subs: Ramadhan Kabwili, Paul Godfrey, Said Juma, Farid Mussa, Saidi Ntibanzonkiza, Ditram Nchimbi, Fiston Abdoulrazak.