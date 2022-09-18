Silver Supply Crunch Predictions, FDIC Issues Cease and Desist Order to FTX US, and More — Bitcoin.com News Week in Review

Morgan Report founder David Morgan foresees a supply crunch for silver, and says that in ten years’ time, it will be one of the best investments of the decade. One analyst, however, says if the precious metal falls below $18, it’s “very possible that we could see silver get absolutely smoked.” In other news this week, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has issued a crypto-related cease and desist order to popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX US, and four others. All this and more, in the latest - News Week in Review.

