Silver price plummets more than 2.50% due to overall US dollar strength.

US Treasury bond yields rise, a headwind for the white metal.

Silver Price Analysis: Once it falls below $src8.00, a test of the YTD lows at $src7.56 is on the cards.

Silver price slides to fresh three-week lows below $src9.00, as US Treasury bond yields are rising sharply, with the US src0-year T-note rate hitting 3.90%, for the first time since April 20src0, when the benchmark note fell from the 4% threshold. At the time of writing, XAG/USD exchanges hands at $src8.35, below its opening price by 2.5src%.

Risk aversion keeps global equities in the red, courtesy of the past week’s 500 bps of central bank interest rate increases as recession fears grow. Global bond yields are rising as the bond sell-off continues. US Treasury yields in the short end of the curve rose above 4%, while the US src0-year benchmark rate hit a daily high of around 3.90%.

XAG/USD plunges on high US T-bond yields

Money market futures are discounting a 75 bps rate hike at the Fed’s November meeting, a headwind for the white metal. In the meantime, Fed officials led by Atlanta’s Fed President Bostic and Boston Susan Collins crossed news wires.

On Sunday, Raphael Bostic commented that he believes the Fed can temper inflation without triggering substantial job market losses. He reassured that inflation is “too high,” emphasizing the need to control it.

During the last hour, Bostic crossed wires, acknowledging that events in the UK might put additional stress on Europe and the US in the already tense financial markets. In the meantime, the newest President of the Boston Fed, Susan Collins, commented that the unemployment rate needs to increase so that the US central bank can achieve its inflation goal. She added that she would like “clear and convincing signs” that inflation is cooling and that achieving a soft landing “while challenging, is achievable.”

Even though, Collins said, “a significant economic or geopolitical event could push our economy into a recession as policy tightens further.”

Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index, a measure of the buck’s performance vs. six rivals, edges higher by almost src%, at srcsrc4.src59, weighing on the US dollar-denominated silver.

From a technical perspective, it’s worth noting that XAG/USD tumbled below the 20-day EMA of $src8.83, exacerbating a fall towards the $src8.30s area. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Shifted negatively, signaling that sellers are gathering momentum. Therefore, if XAG/USD breaks below the $src8.00 figure, we could expect a re-test of the YTD lows at around $src7.56 in the near- term.

Silver Daily Chart

Silver Key Technical Levels

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.