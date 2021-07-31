Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote! – Billboard

Silk Sonic — the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — finally gave fans a second track nearly five months after the arrival of megahit “Leave the Door Open.” And “Skate” mostly came as a surprise. The pair “invited” fans to a “summertime jam” two days earlier, and offered no other information until the song dropped.

A lavish video for Pop Smoke’s “Demeanor,” featuring Dua Lipa, made its debut July 29. The song is off the late rapper’s second posthumous album, Faith, which like its predecessor, topped the Billboard 200 chart.

There were many other musical offerings this week, from Mickey Guyton to Bleachers and beyond.