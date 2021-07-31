Home WORLD NEWS Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote! – Billboard
WORLD NEWS

Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote! – Billboard

by admin
written by admin
silk-sonic,-billie-eilish-&-more:-what’s-your-favorite-new-music-release?-vote!-–-billboard

Silk Sonic — the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — finally gave fans a second track nearly five months after the arrival of megahit “Leave the Door Open.” And “Skate” mostly came as a surprise. The pair “invited” fans to a “summertime jam” two days earlier, and offered no other information until the song dropped.

A lavish video for Pop Smoke’s “Demeanor,” featuring Dua Lipa, made its debut July 29. The song is off the late rapper’s second posthumous album, Faith, which like its predecessor, topped the Billboard 200 chart.

There were many other musical offerings this week, from Mickey Guyton to Bleachers and beyond. So which new music release is your favorite? Vote below!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Boston trains collide, leaving at least 25 hurt,...

Canadian doctor accused of using own sperm to...

CDC report: Fully vaccinated people infected by COVID...

Body of Reuters Photographer Was Mutilated in Taliban...

‘South Park’ Creators Want To Buy Real Casa...

Mudslide traps over a hundred motorists overnight in...

PSA: Halo Infinite Campaign Spoilers Have Leaked Via...

Baltimore woman charged in deaths of niece, nephew...

Miami Beach mayor opposes DeSantis’ stance against face...

Saturn at opposition: How to watch the ringed...

Leave a Reply