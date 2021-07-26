Home NEWS Silence as lawyers, newsmen await arrival of Nnamdi Kanu, judge in court
Silence as lawyers, newsmen await arrival of Nnamdi Kanu, judge in court

There is absolute silence inside Court Room 2 of the Federal High Court, Abuja, as lawyers and newsmen patiently await the arrival of the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for continuation of his trial slated for today.

About 30 lawyers, who were allowed into the courtroom as early as 8am, have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of their client for the trial that was slated for 9am.

Cameramen, who were initially allowed into the court to take background shots, were asked to leave the courtroom on the ground that the trial judge was about to come.

However, as at the time of this report, neither the judge nor Kanu has entered the court.

No explanation has been made for the delay, sparking anxiety among the defense team who have been expecting Kanu in court for over two hours.

Nnamdi Kanu’s trial: Storm court on Monday, don’t be intimidated – Adeyanju tells IPOB supporters

