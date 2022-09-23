Home Business Sign Up Now: Meet The Lip Bar’s Founder Melissa Butler in an Exclusive Inc. Stream Event 12 p.m. ET September 28
BusinessNews Africa

Sign Up Now: Meet The Lip Bar’s Founder Melissa Butler in an Exclusive Inc. Stream Event 12 p.m. ET September 28

by News
0 views
Sign Up Now: Meet The Lip Bar’s Founder Melissa Butler in an Exclusive Inc. Stream Event 12 p.m. ET September 28

Being a business owner means having to innovate constantly and navigate change. So Inc., in partnership with Capital One Business, wants to help you figure out Your Next Move. Join Melissa Butler, CEO of The Lip Bar, a boundary-breaking beauty brand proudly founded by women of color. Butler, in conversation with our small-business host, Beatrice Dixon, founder of the feminine care brand The Honey Pot Company, will share lessons from her entrepreneurial journey, including how she handled frustration after appearing on Shark Tank and used to it as motivation to launch the brand from her own kitchen. Since then, through her game changing business, Butler says she’s been on a mission to change the definition of beauty. Discover ways to think differently about the power of representation and leading in a bold way.

Are you ready for Your Next Move?

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Bitcoin Miners Take in Bear Rally Profits by...

Crypto Fear and Greed Index Shows Market Sentiment...

Biggest Movers: DOGE Extends Recent Declines, Falling by...

Value Locked in Defi Loses $5.7 Billion in...

Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC Plunges Below $22,000,...

ECB Creating a Harmonized Regulatory Framework Governing Crypto...

CME Group to Offer Market Participants Ethereum Options...

Russian Accused of Laundering Cryptocurrency From Ransomware Attacks...

Another Stablecoin Fluctuates Wildly as HUSD Slips Below...

Bitcoin’s Mining Difficulty Rises for the Second Time...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.