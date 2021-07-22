sifiso-ngobeni:-mamelodi-sundowns-sign-bloemfontein-celtic-defender

The left-back has joined the Brazilians – who are on a strengthening mission – on a five-year contract

Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of Sifiso Ngobeni from Bloemfontein Celtic.

Ngobeni has joined the Brazilians on a five-year contract and is the latest side to be confirmed by the Pretoria club after the arrival of Thabiso Kutumela from Maritzburg United.

Confirmation

“Mamelodi Sundowns are delighted to welcome left-back Sifiso Ngobeni from Bloemfontein Celtic. The Mamelodi-born defender returns to his hometown to represent the Brazilians following the signing of a five-year deal,” Sundowns announced on Thursday.

“The 24-year old made 21 league appearances for Siwelele last season. Ngobeni played an essential part in the 2021 Cosafa Cup tournament, representing Bafana Bafana as they went on to win the prestigious tournament held in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape on Sunday 19, July 2021.

“The full-back becomes the second player from the Free State-based side that has joined the Yellow Nation this off-season and will join up with his former teammate Neo Maema at Chloorkop.

“Welcome home, Ngobs!”

Apart from Ngobeni and Kutumela, Sundowns had earlier confirmed the signing of Pavol Safranko, Divine Lunga, Neo Maema and Grant Kekana.

Kutumela, who scored 12 goals in 26 league games for Maritzburg United, also signed a five-year contract.

Safranko, who will have to compete with Mauricio Affonso, Gift Motupa, Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus for places in the attacking department, was signed from Sepsi OSK SF of Slovakia.

The star – who found the back of the net on nine occasions and provided six assists in 33 games – made the move after helping his former side qualify for the 2021/22 Uefa Europa Conference League

The 26-year-old Lunga – who made 26 PSL appearances for Golden Arrows – is a regular member of the Zimbabwe national side, the Warriors, and he was named in the squad that will take part in the World Cup qualifiers.

Maema, on the other hand, joined the Brazilians after his contract with Bloemfontein Celtic – a club he played for in 17 games and helped them avoid relegation, ended.

Kekana, who was signed from SuperSport United, joined his former teammate Aubrey Modiba after he also agreed to a five-year move.

The PSL champions began their pre-season preparations three days ago as they are camping at the University of Pretoria after undergoing medical and physical assessments.