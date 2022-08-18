sierra-leone-police-releases-photos-of-people-wanted-for-participating-in-violent-protest-last-week-and-late-nigerian-rapper,-dagrin-is-one-of-them

In a rather interesting turn out of events, late Nigerian rapper, Dagrin appears to have been involved in a violent protest which occurred just last week, this is according to the Sierra Leonean police.

Photos of people who allegedly participated in a violent protest in the West African country last week, were released by the local police recently.

Quite surprisingly, among the people who were featured in the photos was late Nigerian rapper, Dagrin with a gun hung around his neck.

A Twitter user @Jeen_Yous who resides in Sierra Leone, shared the poster on the micro-blogging platform. The user wrote,

”The Sierra Leone Police release Pictures of wanted people who were part of the violence protest last week and late Nigerian rapper Dagrin is one of them. This country will always amaze me,”

The late Dagrin died from complications arising from injuries he sustained in a ghastly motor accident when he ran into a stationary truck around 3am at Mushin in Lagos.

He died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH on Wednesday, April 22, 2010.