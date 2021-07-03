Siemens Energy has signed an agreement with GIL Automation, which will allow the local firm access skill development, training and joint project execution at Siemens Energy Rotating Equipment Workshop in Port Harcourt.

The agreement, which was signed by the Managing Director, Siemens Energy Nigeria, Mr Seun Suleiman, and the MD GIL Automation, Lawal Gbolahan, was witnessed by the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Mr Simbi Wabote.

Siemens Energy described the partnership as a move to strengthen its partnership with its automation portfolio in Nigeria.

“Our goal at Siemens Energy is to energise society. This is more than just the products, services, and solutions we provide; it’s about benefiting and bringing value to the society in which we operate,” Suleiman said at the signing ceremony.

He said since Siemens Nigeria inaugurated its Port Harcourt facility in 2016, it had continued to invest financial, human and technical resources in a bid to expand its capacity and service delivery to clients in the oil and gas and non-oil and gas sectors.

Also speaking, Lawal said Siemens Energy’s strong commitment to maximising local content development had been a key factor in the partnership that started since 2008.

He said, “Over the years, we have developed capacities and competencies in panel fabrication, electric motors, electrical and instrumentation and now moving into turbines and compressors.

“We’re proud to partner with companies that are dedicated to investing in the future of the Nigerian people.”

The NCDMB boss said the partnership would involve the transfer of knowledge and technologies and enable local firms like GIL Automation to build capacity to take on more active roles in the industry.

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]