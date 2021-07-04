By Udeme Akpan

THE partnership, signed between Siemens Energy Limited, and GIL Automation, would culminate in deepening Local content development in Nigeria, according to Siemens.

In an interview with bioreports, chief executive officer, Siemens Energy, Seun Suleiman, said: “This agreement with GIL Automation, will allow the indigenous company to access skill development, training, and joint project execution at Siemens Energy Rotating Equipment Workshop in Port Harcourt.”

The CEO, who spoke on the sidelines of the event in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, said: “Local content development is critical for countries like Nigeria that is rich in natural resources, but whose oil and gas sector has traditionally operated in isolation from the rest of the economy, thereby allowing minimal participation from local citizens in its development.

“The poor integration of the oil and gas sector with the wider economy has long been a concern for successive Nigerian Governments.

“There is a general understanding that the huge potential of the sector is not being appropriately leveraged and that, as a result, the country is not reaping the associated benefits.

“In a bid to change this narrative, Siemens Energy’s undergoing a commitment towards enhancing the development of the local economy through training, skills development, and investment.”

He also, said: “Our goal at Siemens Energy is to Energize Society. This is more than just the products, services, and solutions we provide; it’s about benefiting and bringing value to the society in which we operate.”

Similarly, managing director, GIL Automation, Gbolahan Lawal, said: “Over the years, we have developed capacities and competencies in panel fabrication, electric motors, electrical & instrumentation and now moving into turbines and compressors. We’re proud to partner with companies that are dedicated to investing in the future of the Nigerian people.”

However, executive secretary, Nigerian Content Development Board, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, who witnessed the event, said: “Looking at the operators in the audience, I implore you all to work with Siemens Energy and Gil Automations so more jobs can be created through this partnership and we can continue to build and upskill local capabilities.”