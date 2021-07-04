sidewalks-outside-white-house-reopen-to-pedestrians,-bikes

The area will close again later this summer for a paving project.

As the president looks to celebrate the country’s reopening following pandemic lockdowns, there was a reopening earlier Sunday just outside the White House: The sidewalks there are now open to foot and bike traffic.

“The portion of Pennsylvania Avenue and the White House sidewalk between 15th and 17th Streets NW has been reopened to foot and bicycle traffic. The Secret Service is committed to facilitating public access to Pennsylvania Avenue as well as protecting the safety of the public and agency protectees,” a Secret Service spokesperson told ABC News in a statement.

The spokesperson cautioned that the area will have to temporarily close again later this summer for a National Park Service paving project that will require Pennsylvania Avenue and adjacent areas to be closed.

This area was one of many that was closed to the public amid protests last summer following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Lafayette Square, the park north of the White House, quietly reopened in May after almost a year of being closed to the public.

ABC News’ Lauren King contributed to this report.