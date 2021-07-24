I was having a conversation about sickle cell with someone and after I told the person what it was like, the person said to me, ‘Gosh it sounds like it can be quite a lonely life.’ I smiled slightly and went about my business. But later in the evening, those words kept going on in my mind. I had never really thought about living with sickle cell and thinking of solitude or being lonely. The more I thought about it though, the more it made sense and I thought I would write about it.

Living with SCD is not a walk in the park; by that I mean it can be a life of indescribable, severe and also chronic pain. It is a life where sometimes one doesn’t know when the crisis will start and so one is constantly on edge. And it is also a disease where the crisis can be unpredictable and this can make life distressing. It is also a disease that can turn one’s world upside down when one starts having many complications, all inside the same body that can be ravaged by sickle cell crises. It is a life of sometimes being unable to accomplish what one wants to achieve. It is a life where some people are not reckoned with because they have sickle cell. It is a life where partners might not want to stay or family members might turn their backs on those with sickle cell. For some people living with sickle cell, life is extremely challenging and I think it is not just because of the excruciating pain, but also the unpredictability of when one has a crisis.

It is therefore not surprising that sickle cell can make someone living with it, experience a lonely life. Let us say for example, one gets asked if one is okay and one says yes but that might not be the truth. Why would anyone say they are okay when they are not? Well it could be because of several reasons, namely: It could be because the person living with sickle cell does not want people feeling sorry for him or her. It could be because the person living with sickle cell does not want to hear people murmuring behind his or her back. It could be because the person living with sickle cell does not want to hear words like ‘again?’ It could be because the person living with sickle cell does not want to disrupt a family function or an event for example. It could be because the person living with sickle cell is ultimately tired of the pain and will go into denial mode. It could be because the person living with sickle cell wants to just get on with life. It could be because the person with sickle cell has a deadline to meet at work. It could be because the person living with sickle cell does not want to worry his or her loved ones and the reasons go on.

Anyone living with sickle cell would have experienced loneliness at one point or the other in their lives. One might think, don’t let me mingle with people too much, so they won’t know how bad it is. Or one might say to oneself, it is better for me to isolate myself from people, that way it will not be necessary to constantly explain the limping today, the sullenness tomorrow, the sounding tired, the not looking great or the taking tablets during the day.

It is so easy for loneliness to creep in like an uninvited guest who comes to your home, telling you it is only a weekend visit but four weeks down the line, this person has not left your home. Loneliness is like a heavy garment that one puts on and after a while when you want to take it off, one finds it difficult. Loneliness can be like a damp in one’s home that is not easy to get rid of. Due to one wishing to escape into solitude because one might be dealing with a lot, as a result of sickle cell, it is easy for loneliness to sneak in and one does not take notice at the onset. The thing about not nipping loneliness in the bud is that it can lead to depression.

And yet, in seeking solitude, one can actually go down a wrong path; a pathway that leads to a flawed turn, where one finds oneself in a lonesome state, somewhere unkind and desolate. But the strange thing is, solitude might have been something that one craved for at the beginning but after a while, it catches one off guard. And by the time the realisation sets in that one has no one to talk to, what then takes over one is something gloomy psychologically speaking. Or it could be that by that time, the complications of sickle cell have got worse in one’s body.

What then is the difference between solitude and loneliness? There is a big difference between solitude and loneliness; solitude is the state of being alone, especially when this is peaceful and pleasant. Solitude conveys an element of choosing to be alone marked by a sense of isolation. Solitude is the state of being alone without being lonely. It is a positive and constructive state of engagement with oneself. Loneliness is a negative state. Loneliness on the other hand, implies a feeling of being cut off from others, of being without company, producing a feeling of sadness, bleakness or desolation.

What can you do to come out of this lonely state, if you are living with sickle cell? You can look for a friend that you trust or a family member to talk to. You can decide to start a hobby, all depending on what you would enjoy doing, (arts or crafts maybe?). You can learn something new that is not too tasking. You could also look into volunteering your time in helping at a charity or helping someone that you know also needs help. Go out for a walk to clear your head and start taking small steps of reintegrating yourself back with friends and family alike.

If you would like to get in touch with me about this article or about sickle cell, please do so: [email protected] and do visit my blog: http://www.howtolivewithsicklecell.co.uk

