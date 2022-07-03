shun-appeasement-politics-for-one-of-fulfilment:-pm-modi

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the nation needs to move from the politics of appeasement to a politics which leads to fulfilment of aspirations of all sections of the society without any discrimination, even as he asked BJP workers to stop gloating over the decline of family-oriented parties and focus on avoiding mistakes which contributed to their terminal decline.

Addressing the concluding session of BJP’s national executive meeting here,

Modi

focused on what he termed as “politics of P2 (pro-people) and G2 (good governance)”, party leader Ravishankar Prasad quoted the PM as saying. Modi said BJP has always believed in this and called upon party workers to take out ‘sneh yatras’ to promote harmony and affection among different sections of the society.

He also asked party workers to reach out to the deprived sections in all communities, including Pasmanda (OBC Muslims) who have remained on the margins in the community’s affairs.

This was BJP’s first meeting in the wake of the gruesome jihadi killings in Rajasthan and Maharashtra over comments made by suspended party spokesperson

Nupur Sharma

, but the PM in his much-awaited address to the executive as well as, later, at the public meeting, made no mention of the horrific crimes which have incensed the party’s base. The two-day executive meeting focused on the stock of its organisational activities and on lauding the Modi government over its economic and overall governance, though there was an obituary mention of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal who was beheaded.

The PM kept up his attack on “family outfits”, something that has been BJP’s chief campaign plank against Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He said that the domination of “family outfits” in different parts of the country is getting over. Modi, however, cautioned his audience that instead of mocking the plight of the opponents they should try to derive lessons from their failure so that they don’t end up making the same mistakes which had put those opponents in a condition of terminal decline.

“The terminal decline of a few political parties should not be the cause for mirth and humour. We should take lessons from their mistakes,” the PM said in his one-hour address at the party meeting, apparently a reference to the

Congress

, which lost a number of seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Modi also recalled his speech delivered at Prayagraj national executive in 2016 in which he had suggested the party cadres practice the four mantra of ‘seva’ (service), ‘santulan’ (balance in outlook), ‘samanvay’ (coordination) and ‘samvad’ (dialogue) and suggested that they should review their own conduct since the party formed the government at the Centre.

He said that BJP has always believed in democracy. Modi said everything that is good in the country belongs to every Indian and that BJP believes in this philosophy and that is why it celebrates leaders like Patel, who was a Congress stalwart, and pays tributes to every prime minister through a museum dedicated to all the previous PMs.

