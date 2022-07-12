Home NEWS Shun any form of corrupt practice – CP warns new recruits in Jigawa
Shun any form of corrupt practice – CP warns new recruits in Jigawa

by News
The Nigeria Police Force has warned the newly recruited personnel to exhibit a high level of professionalism and shun any corrupt practice.

Jigawa State Police Commissioner, CP Aliyu Sale Tafida gave the warning when he received the 344 new constables deployed to the state at headquarters, Dutse.

He said the personnel were redeployed to Jigawa State Police Command, after having six (6) months of intensive and rigorous training at Police College Kaduna (PCK), and Police Training School Bauchi (PTS).

Represented by DCP Emanuel O. Toluse psc, he warned them to be disciplined, loyal, fair, just and dedicated.

“You must have a high level of professionalism and shun any corrupt practice”

”The Command, however, solicits citizens’ support and cooperation to enable police discharge their .imate duty accordingly.

