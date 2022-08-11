Show Organiser Reveals Why Kizz Daniel Refused To Perform In Tanzania After $60,000 Payment

Organizer of the Summer Amplified Concert which flopped in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Stephen Uwa, has given his account of circumstances that led to the arrest of the ‘buga’ crooner Kizz Daniel.

The musician failed to perform at the event slated for Sunday and was subsequently arrested on Monday. He was later released the same day.

In an interview with a broadcaster, Daddy Freeze, Uwa, who is also a Nigerian, claimed the singer refused to perform because he did not have his complete set of gold chains, which he had planned to wear for the event.

The show organiser explained that the airline which he traveled with failed to bring one of his bags which contained his gold chains and Kizz Daniel insisted he could not perform without them, despite collecting $60,000.

”He said the airline didn’t bring his bag that is why he cannot perform because his gold chain is not there and he had a gold chain on his neck. He wanted everything,” Uwa said.

Uwa said he knelt down to beg the Nigerian singer to help save his career as his company was only just making entrance into the entertainment market in Tanzania, but Kizz Daniel remained adamant.

“The table (regular) for that show was set for $5,000 and the highest table was set for $10,000. My company is new here.

“I paid this guy $60,000 to perform on this show. I kneel down on my knees (sic) bro you are damaging me. I’m a Nigerian, everybody thinks I defrauded them,” Uwa said.

Meanwhile, Kizz Daniel who was arrested after he failed to show up for the performance scheduled to hold at the Warehouse Arena on Sunday, has been released from the Oysterbay Police Station in Dar es Salaam.

This is not the first time the singer will fail to perform at a ticketed show. Exactly a month ago, he was humiliated on stage while performing at a concert in the United States.

In a video which surfaced online, fans were seen shouting and demanding for a refund of their money after the singer arrived some hours late for a concert.

In August 2019, the Afropop singer was called out for failing to turn up and perform at a concert in Montreal, Canada.