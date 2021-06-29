Should you wait for Windows 11? – Business Insider

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Learn more.

Most laptops that support Windows 10 will also support Windows 11.

Windows 11 is a free upgrade for Windows 10 machines.

The system requirements for Windows 11 are steeper than 10, but most laptops sold in the past four years will meet them.

Microsoft has revealed Windows 11, a new version of Windows that will be available to Windows Insiders – members of a free beta testing program – as a developer preview in the coming weeks and is planned for full release later this year.

Windows 11 has many new features, but it’s similar to Windows 10 under the hood. This is good news for people looking to buy a Windows 10 laptop right now. All new Windows 10 laptops sold today are compatible with Windows 11.

It’s safe to buy a Windows 10 laptop now

Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for owners of Windows 10.

Microsoft hasn’t laid out the details of its upgrade plan, but it’s safe to assume this free upgrade will apply to all new Windows 10 laptops currently available.

It’s also safe to buy software and apps for Windows 10. While it’s possible you’ll see occasional problems due to bugs or oversights, the vast majority of apps compatible with Windows 10 will work on Windows 11.

Some laptops might not be able to use Android apps

Windows 11 is compatible with Android apps available on the Amazon Appstore. This is great for Instagram and TikTok, which are best when using a smartphone app.

This is possible through Intel Bridge Technology (IBT), a “run-time post compiler” that translates Android apps so Windows can understand and run them.

An early look at the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11 that will bring a selection of Android apps to the OS for the first time.



You’ll want to buy a new Intel-powered Windows 10 laptop if this feature is your top priority. Intel has confirmed IBT will function on an Intel Core 8th-gen processor or newer, or an Intel Pentium or Celeron processor from the “Apollo Lake” generation or newer. A complete compatibility list is not yet available but, speaking broadly, this will include new laptops sold after 2017.

Intel has confirmed IBT is compatible with AMD processors, with more information promised closer to the launch of Windows 11. It’s likely current Windows 10 laptops sold with an AMD processor will support IBT, but that can’t be guaranteed until a full list of IBT compatible processors is released.

Windows 11’s system requirements are a big bump up, but not demanding

The minimum system requirements for Windows 11 are higher than Windows 10 but well within the capabilities of any Windows 10 laptop sold today.

However, a small number of Windows 10 laptops sold towards the beginning of its release cycle, which began in 2015, won’t meet the new requirements.

Here’s the key differences.

Processor : Windows 11 requires a recent Intel or AMD processor (from around 2018, or newer). The official processor support list is here.

: Windows 11 requires a recent Intel or AMD processor (from around 2018, or newer). The official processor support list is here. RAM : The required memory has increased from 1GB to 4GB.

: The required memory has increased from 1GB to 4GB. Storage : You’ll need at least 64GB of storage, up from 20GB for a 64-bit installation of Windows 10.

: You’ll need at least 64GB of storage, up from 20GB for a 64-bit installation of Windows 10. Graphics : Your laptop’s graphics solution must support DirectX 12, up from DirectX 9.

: Your laptop’s graphics solution must support DirectX 12, up from DirectX 9. Display : The minimum display resolution is now 1,280 x 720, up from 800 x 600.

: The minimum display resolution is now 1,280 x 720, up from 800 x 600. TPM: TPM 2.0 is required

Microsoft’s processor requirements for Windows 11 are aggressive, setting a cutoff at Intel’s 8th-gen Core processors and AMD’s Ryzen 2000 processors (some Intel and AMD processors in other product lines are supported, too).

This is no problem for a new Windows 10 laptop, but it may exclude surprisingly recent systems. For example, base models of the Microsoft Surface Book 2 shipped with 7th-gen Intel Core processors as recently as fall of 2017.

TPM 2.0 may prove confusing, as well. TPM stands for Trusted Platform Module. It’s a secure coprocessor that enables cryptography features. A variety of software, including Windows, needs access to a TPM for security features that rely on cryptography. This includes digital rights management and WIndows’ built-in disk encryption feature, Bitlocker.

Microsoft made TPM 2.0 mandatory in the summer of 2016, about a year after Windows 10 was released in summer of 2015. Intel and AMD were already gearing up support by this time, so many laptops sold with Windows 10 will support TPM 2.0 even if launched prior to 2016.

Still, some laptops sold around the launch of Windows 10 may not have a TPM chip with the required specification.

A Microsoft account will be mandatory for Windows 11 Home

Microsoft has ramped up efforts to push users towards a Microsoft account since the release of Windows 8. With Windows 11, a Microsoft account will be required — if you upgrade to the Home edition, at least. You’ll also need an Internet connection to set up Windows 11 Home.

Windows 11 Pro won’t require a Microsoft account or an Internet connection, so it’s still possible to install Windows 11 without an account or Internet connection.

Upgrading from a Home to Pro version of Windows is not free, however. Upgrading from Windows 10 Home to Pro is $99. I expect the Windows 11 upgrade will be at least that much.

Check Windows 11 compatibility with a PC Health Check

A sneak peek at the PC Health Check app’s Windows 11 test.



Want to be sure a laptop is compatible with Windows 10? Microsoft offers a simple way to check compatibility.

Download and run Microsoft’s PC Health Check app and, once open, tap the “Check now” button to see if your laptop is compatible.