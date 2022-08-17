Home WORLD NEWS Should the West be nervous about Turkey’s close ties with Russia?
WORLD NEWS

Should the West be nervous about Turkey’s close ties with Russia?

by News
2 views
should-the-west-be-nervous-about-turkey’s-close-ties-with-russia?
From: Inside Story

Ankara and Moscow are shoring up their cooperation as Russia faces isolation and sanctions.

Russia and Turkey are reported to have agreed on the delivery of a second batch of S-400 missiles.

Turkey’s decision in 2017 to purchase the Russian air defence system was a sign of a deepening pragmatic – yet complicated – relationship between Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin.

Ankara continues to play what it calls a “balancing act” between Russia on one side, and NATO on the other.

But this doesn’t sit well with western countries.

They’ve threatened to impose sanctions if Turkey continues to help Russia evade sanctions over its war on Ukraine.

So as it wages war in Ukraine, how will Russia benefit from the partnership?

Presenter: Kim Vinnell

Guests:

Maximilian Hess – Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and an expert in Eurasian affairs

Liudmila Samarskaia – Specialist in the contemporary history of the Middle East and a research fellow at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations

Sinan Ulgen – Former Turkish diplomat and director of Edam, a think-tank that focuses on Turkey’s foreign, security, economic and digital policy

Published On 17 Aug 2022

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Wildfires across Algeria kill at least 26 people

Tens of thousands of UK workers strike as...

Austria looking to cut energy bills in old...

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest...

Myanmar to import Russian oil amid supply concerns,...

Suspected Chinese hackers spied on gov’ts, NGOs, media:...

The real role of pro-Russian Chechens in Ukraine

Infographic: How journalist Shireen Abu Akleh has been...

US arms companies under pressure from Mexico lawsuit

China to send troops to Russia for joint...

Leave a Reply