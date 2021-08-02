WORLD NEWS Should the Olympics be abolished? by Bioreports August 2, 2021 written by Bioreports August 2, 2021 Despite warnings from Japan’s public health experts, IOC says the games will go on. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Bioreports previous post Bipartisan negotiators unveil 2,702-page infrastructure bill next post Pfizer, Moderna to raise prices for Europe: Report You may also like Pfizer, Moderna to raise prices for Europe: Report August 2, 2021 South Korea seeks to improve ties despite North’s... August 2, 2021 Square Will Eat ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Platform... August 2, 2021 US health expert Anthony Fauci warns of pain... August 2, 2021 Pelosi turns tables on White House, urges eviction... August 2, 2021 Four killed in Northern California helicopter crash –... August 2, 2021 2020 Tokyo Olympics: High jumpers Mutaz Essa Barshim... August 2, 2021 Panic erupts on Bourbon Street amid shooting that... August 2, 2021 Jacinda Ardern apologises for New Zealand ‘dawn raids’... August 2, 2021 Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumps nearly 2%; Afterpay shares... August 2, 2021 Leave a Reply Cancel reply