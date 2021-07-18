Should Income Investors Look At M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Simply Wall St

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase M Winkworth’s shares before the 22nd of July in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 18th of August.

The company’s upcoming dividend is UK£0.048 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.067 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year’s worth of payments, M Winkworth has a trailing yield of 3.5% on the current stock price of £1.91. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That’s why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

See our latest analysis for M Winkworth

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable – hardly an ideal situation. M Winkworth is paying out an acceptable 73% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether M Winkworth generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 40% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It’s encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don’t drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit M Winkworth paid out over the last 12 months.

AIM:WINK Historic Dividend July 18th 2021

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we’re discomforted by M Winkworth’s 5.1% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company’s dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, M Winkworth has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.5% a year on average. That’s interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company’s profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can’t go on forever.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid M Winkworth? We’re not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company’s payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. Overall we’re not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

If you want to look further into M Winkworth, it’s worth knowing the risks this business faces. Be aware that M Winkworth is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable…

If you’re in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

Promoted

If you decide to trade M Winkworth, use the lowest-cost* platform that is rated #1 Overall by Barron’s, Interactive Brokers. Trade stocks, options, futures, forex, bonds and funds on 135 markets, all from a single integrated account.