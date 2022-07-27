Home WORLD NEWS Should artificial intelligence be regulated?
WORLD NEWS

Should artificial intelligence be regulated?

by News
7 views
should-artificial-intelligence-be-regulated?

On Wednesday, July 27 at 19:30 GMT:


In the past decade, artificial intelligence technologies have spread into almost every field. From healthcare and job hiring, to law enforcement and transportation, AI software is advancing our lives through automation. But there’s also growing concern over some of the unintended consequences of AI – including privacy issues, algorithms that discriminate against race and gender, and flawed code that could threaten people’s safety and civil liberties.

More governments are now looking towards regulations for AI technology. In March, China’s AI regulatory system went into effect, while nations like the UK and Canada have released proposals in recent weeks. Some technologists worry that more legal hurdles could stifle innovation, while proponents for regulation say the laws aren’t keeping up with rapid movements in the industry.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll discuss the promise and peril of artificial intelligence and government efforts to regulate it.

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:


Abhishek Gupta, @atg_abhishek


Principal researcher, Montreal AI Ethics Institute

Gianluca Mauro


CEO, AI Academy

Hilke Schellmann, @hilkeschellmann


Journalist

Published On 27 Jul 2022

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

US offers Russia ‘substantial’ deal for release of...

Suspect in Chicago July 4 shooting indicted on...

‘Like Ali Baba’s iron chest’: Rs 20cr cash,...

Uddhav faction moves SC against Speaker’s decision on...

SC PMLA judgment will worsen misuse of ED,...

Probes, trials stalled by appeals set to pick...

After skipping last year’s virtual meet of Niti...

Naidu tries to broker peace, hints at Rajya...

Russian forces, Ukraine both claim control of vital...

US court sentences two former policemen in George...

Leave a Reply