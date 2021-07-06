shorter-working-week-trials-an-‘overwhelming-success’-in-iceland

(CNN Business) Trials of a shorter working week in Iceland have been hailed as an “overwhelming success” by researchers.

Public sector employees taking part in two large trials between 2015 and 2019 worked 35-36 hours per week, with no reduction in pay. Many participants had previously worked 40 hours a week.

The trials run by Reykjavík City Council and the national government saw worker wellbeing “dramatically” increase across a range of indicators, from perceived stress and burnout, to health and work-life balance, according to researchers from think tank Autonomy and research organization the Association for Sustainable Democracy (Alda).

The trials involved 2,500 people — more than 1% of Iceland’s working population — and were aimed at maintaining or increasing productivity while improving work-life balance. Researchers found that productivity and services stayed the same or improved across the majority of workplaces.

Autonomy and Alba, which advocate for a shorter working week, analyzed the data from the trials.