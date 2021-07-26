shopping-for-ice-buckets

If you’re mixing cocktails for friends and don’t want to keep going to the freezer for ice, an ice bucket is essential.

“I tend to use them for entertaining,” said Julie Reiner, a founder of Social Hour Cocktails and an owner of the bars Clover Club and Leyenda, in Brooklyn. “I use one when I’m making cocktails at home, or if I have parties and want to leave the ice out.”

For a long-lasting supply of ice, an insulated model with a lid is preferable. One with an internal drain grate is even better.

But there is also style to consider when you’re furnishing a home bar. That’s why Ms. Reiner keeps a couple of ice buckets at home: an insulated Crafthouse model with a drain grate for performance and an ornate, antique glass one that makes a decorative statement.