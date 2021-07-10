shoppers-stunned-as-super-eagles-legend-enters-mall-to-showcase-brilliant-football-skills

Vincent Enyeama has shown that he is still very fit having posted a video of himself displaying skills

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper scored 20 career goals during his active days, with 10 of them coming for Enyimba

Enyeama who is based in France was seen in a mall executing a well number of keepie uppies to the delight of other shoppers

Keepie uppie is the skill of juggling with a football using feet, lower legs, knees, chest, shoulders, and head, without allowing the ball to hit the ground.

UK outlet Bleacher earlier reported that Enyeama scored 20 career goals, 10 of which came at Nigerian side Enyimba and eight at Hapoel Tel Aviv, where he was the first-choice penalty taker between 2007 and 2011.

Photo: Boris Horvat

Source: Getty Images

The 38-year-old who is currently in France last played for Ligue 1 side Lille and remains the most capped Super Eagles player with 101 appearances.

In his latest post on Instagram, Enyeama perfectly executed a number of keepie uppie to the delight of other shoppers who could only watch with amusement.

He captioned the clip:

“Happiness is free. Happy holidays everyone. Summer is here on us. Football everyday everywhere @decathlon.”

Ex-international Daniel Amokachi, in his reaction, stated that he is happy to see the 38-year-old still looking very fit.

Amokachi wrote in the comments section:

“Eee still dey body no.1, I dey come tackle u from behind. @vincentenyeama001 Nice seeing u looking fit.”

And Enyeama has continued to update his followers on his activities and recently his followers a glimpse of what one of his exotic cars look like.

The former Ibom Stars goalie once flashed his posh Chevrolet Camaro SS Model ride on his Instagram Story and Instagram page which got his fans buzzing.

He is a lover of style and class as the ride is designed with keyless Open and Start which includes two remote transmitters that enable the automatic door to unlock and opens by touching door switch.

Other amazing specifications of the ride are airbags, dual-stage frontal, thorax side-impact and knee, driver and front passenger, and the head curtain side-impact includes a Passenger Sensing System.

