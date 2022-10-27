Shoppers go wild for Primark’s £4 dupe of Gemma Owen’s ‘£20k’ Tiffany necklace

She may not have taken home the crown of Love Island winner, but Gemma Owen gained fans up and down the country thanks to her sarcasm, wit and incredible fashion sense.

And since leaving the villa, the 19 year old’s career has gone from strength to strength, with the TV personality securing a lucrative brand deal as an ambassador for fashion brand Pretty Little Thing.

But away from her incredible bikinis, classy co-ords and stunning evening dresses, one thing that really got people talking during her time on Love Island was Gemma’s trademark choker style necklace.

Love Island star Gemma Owen was rarely seen without her signature choker necklace

(Image: ITV)

Throughout the series, the TV personality was rarely seen without the statement necklace of interlinked x’s – with some fans believing that the item of jewellery is a vintage Tiffany piece from the Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co collection.

According to reports in the Daily Record, the necklace features 92 diamonds, though the exact cost is unclear, with estimates ranging from £7,500 without diamonds to between £15,000 to £20,000 with them.

Reports suggest that the necklace costs between £15,000 and £20,000

(Image: Instagram / gemowen_1)

Luckily for us, one TikTok user has revealed how fans of Gemma can get their hands on the Love Islander’s look without splashing out anywhere near as much cash.

Taking to the video sharing app to comment on her bargain fashion find, social media user Danielle23x explained that she’d discovered a dupe of the necklace while shopping in Primark.

The influencer, who has 14,000 followers on TikTok, said: “So I’ve just come back from Primark and I didn’t really pick anything up, but I did buy this necklace – this choker.

One TikTok user revealed that she’d found a similar product for £4 in Primark

(Image: TikTok / Danielle23x)

“It’s like a dupe of, you know, Gemma Owens’ necklace that she wore on Love Island.”

She added: “So cute for £4!”

As she showed a close-up video of herself wearing the piece, Danielle showed off the necklace’s resemblance to the reality star’s beloved necklace thanks to its celestial design.

Meanwhile another video of the same necklace has amassed over 330,000 views and over 14,000 likes as shoppers rush to get their hands on the design.

Fans have taken to TikTok to gush over the highstreet “dupe”

(Image: Instagram / gemowen_1)

“Omg I wantttt oneee,” wrote one TikTok user while another simply added: “Im getting it”.

A third user commented: “I’ve got this necklace and so many people have asked me if it’s the Gemma Owen one [laughing face emoji]! I love it [heart eye emoji]”.

The news of Gemma’s fashion dupe comes after she attended the Pride of Britain Awards earlier this week and stunned in a sensational metallic backless dress.

Opting for a sleek bun, Gemma oozed glamour at the star-studded event as she sported glowing makeup and minimal accessories on the red carpet.

