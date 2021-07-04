shooting-victims-in-fort-worth-como-neighborhood-mostly-innocent-bystanders,-police-say

Most of the people who were injured during a shooting in the Como neighborhood in west Fort Worth were innocent bystanders who were hurt when multiple people began shooting, according to Fort Worth police.

Eight people were wounded by gunfire early Sunday on Horne Street, just hours after hundreds of people gathered half a mile away for a Fourth of July festival.

As of Sunday afternoon, the eight victims were in stable condition, police said. Another woman was hurt when she was hit by a car whose driver was trying to get away from the shooting.

The shooting happened after several adult men began arguing in the 3400 block of Horne Street at about 1:30 a.m. One of the men left, got a gun and came back to the group and started shooting, according to Fort Worth police. Multiple people started to shoot back. Detectives determined that several different guns were used because of the multiple shell casings found in the area.

No suspects had been taken into custody as of Sunday afternoon, police said.

About half a mile away, the neighborhood hosted its first-ever ComoFest on Saturday night. The family-friendly event, which was from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., drew hundreds of people and featured live music and other events. A Fourth of July parade is scheduled for Monday. Organizers of the festival and parade said they coordinated with Fort Worth police to develop security plans, and the parade will go forward.

Community leaders and residents said they did not believe the shooters were part of the ComoFest, and they are not going to let the shooting ruin the planned festivities.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said on Twitter that he is “praying for the victims and the good people in the amazing Como community.”

“I’m so proud of the FWPD officers who ran towards the danger, made the area safe and rendered medical aid to the victims,” Noakes said. “They saved lives! Let’s all work together and put a stop to this senseless gun violence.”