Home WORLD NEWS Shooting suspect not found in home after hours-long standoff with Kansas City police
WORLD NEWS

Shooting suspect not found in home after hours-long standoff with Kansas City police

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
shooting-suspect-not-found-in-home-after-hours-long-standoff-with-kansas-city-police

A shooting suspect was not found following an hours-long standoff Thursday morning with Kansas City police.

Officers responded to the reported shooting after 4 a.m. to a home near East 55th Street and Highland Avenue in the city’s Blue Hills neighborhood, where they found the victim, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The victim told officers he was involved in a “domestic violence disturbance” with the suspect. As an argument escalated in front of the house, the suspect shot the victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries considered not life threatening, police said.

The suspect went back into the house, the victim said. Officers surrounded it. When the man wouldn’t come out, officers called for a standoff and brought in negotiators “to help bring a peaceful resolution to the situation,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman.

But at 9:30 a.m., officers went into the residence. The suspect was not there, Becchina said.

Detectives continue to investigate the assault.

Gun violence is the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star seeks the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Marco Rubio offers to help Black Lives Matter...

Tom Brady played entire 2020 NFL season with...

Records reveal how Haitian American held in assassination...

‘We’re very proud of our tuna’: Subway launches...

July 15 coronavirus news – CNN

Trae Young channels Isiah Thomas with apparent idea...

Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 supports seven cute faceplates...

Intel in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for about...

Dozens dead, more than 1,000 may be missing...

Grenell: As Merkel meets with Biden, concern grows...

Leave a Reply