shooting-suspect-not-found-in-home-after-hours-long-standoff-with-kansas-city-police

A shooting suspect was not found following an hours-long standoff Thursday morning with Kansas City police.

Officers responded to the reported shooting after 4 a.m. to a home near East 55th Street and Highland Avenue in the city’s Blue Hills neighborhood, where they found the victim, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The victim told officers he was involved in a “domestic violence disturbance” with the suspect. As an argument escalated in front of the house, the suspect shot the victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries considered not life threatening, police said.

The suspect went back into the house, the victim said. Officers surrounded it. When the man wouldn’t come out, officers called for a standoff and brought in negotiators “to help bring a peaceful resolution to the situation,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman.

But at 9:30 a.m., officers went into the residence. The suspect was not there, Becchina said.

Detectives continue to investigate the assault.

