Shoot of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming Ponniyin Selvan resumes in Puducherry – Hindustan Times

The shoot of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan resumed its shoot in Puducherry on Friday. Actor Karthi, who plays one of the leads in the movie, is expected to join the team next week.

As per a Pinkvilla report, the team has planned one more schedule which will be shot in Hyderabad or Madhya Pradesh.

In a recent media interaction while promoting his upcoming production, Navarasa; Mani Ratnam confirmed that he has completed shooting 75 percent of Ponniyin Selvan.

The film’s title poster was unveiled earlier last year in January. The film had gone on the floors in Thailand where a major portion of the first schedule was shot.

The poster features a sword with a golden hilt and it bears the emblem of the Chola kingdom along with the words – Beginning of the Golden Era. The poster features names of all the key crew members; however, there’s no mention of the lyricist.

Last year, when reports emerged that well-known lyricist Vairamuthu was signed for Ponniyin Selvan, netizens took to Twitter to question Mani Ratnam on his ethics to sign the veteran lyricist after being accused of sexual harassment by singer Chinmayi.

While the makers and Mani Ratnam are still silent over inclusion of Vairamuthu in the project, recent reports suggest that the award-winning lyricist is no longer part of the project.

As per the poster, AR Rahman will compose music, Ravi Varman will handle cinematography, Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing, Thota Tharani has been roped in for production design and writer Jeyamohan for dialogues.

Sharing credits for the screenplay along with Mani Ratnam is actor Kumaravel. Eka Lakhani will take care of costumes while Vikram Gaikwad is in charge of the makeup. Brinda has been roped in for choreography while Sham Kaushal will take care of action direction.

The film is being jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions. The cast so far includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Mohan Babu and Aishwarya Rai among others.

