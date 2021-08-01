31 July 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Shona Ferguson/Instagram

Di family of Botswana-born actor and co-founder of Ferguson Films don announce say Shona Ferguson don die.

For inside statement, di family say di 47-years old movie star die from Covid-19 related complications and no be heart operation as pipo bin report.

Ferguson wey be husband to producer and actress Connie Ferguson die for Milpark Hospital on Friday afternoon, Ferguson Foundation spokesperson Conrad Mwanza confam to SowetanLIVE.

Family and friends don begin pay tribute to Ferguson wey also be movie producer and Director.

Durban star and Zululander Mthandeni Mbambo, wey previously work with Ferguson, describe im passing as ‘big blow to di entertainment industry’.

Born in Gaborone, Botswana, on April 30, 1974, Ferguson move go South Africa and start acting for 1992.

Ferguson bin marry Connie Ferguson for 2001, and bin dey well-known for e roles for Generations and The Queen, and e most recent role in The Kings of Joburg on Netflix.

Di Ferguson’s get one daughter wey dem name Alicia Angel Ferguson.