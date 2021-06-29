-
Reuters
Basketball-Durant headlines U.S. men’s roster for Tokyo Olympics
The 12-member squad will be headlined by Kevin Durant, who was the team’s leading scorer at both the 2016 Rio Games and 2012 London Games and is only the fourth U.S. male basketball player selected to three or more Olympic teams. The average age of the players, which USA Basketball said will be 28.2 years old at the end of the Olympics, trails only the gold-medal-winning teams from the 1996 Atlanta Games (29.4) and 1992 Barcelona Games (29.0).
MLB.com
Mookie Betts’ solo home run
Mookie Betts leads off the bottom of the 1st inning with a solo home run to left-center field against the Giants
Yahoo Sports Videos
Shohei Ohtani
Check out this week’s Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast
Yahoo Sports Videos
Anthony Rendon
Check out this week’s Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast
Yahoo Sports Videos
DJ LeMahieu
Check out this week’s Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Raheem Mostert: 49ers rookie RBs handling transition to pros “so well”
Raheem Mostert is used to being part of a running back committee with the 49ers, but the names are going to be different this year. Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon are off the roster and Jeff Wilson is recovering from a torn meniscus that will keep him out for several months. Wayne Gallman signed with [more]
MLB.com
CG: LAA@NYY – 06/28/21
Condensed Game: Shohei Ohtani crushed a solo home run, backing José Suarez’s brilliant 5 1/3 innings of relief to lead the Angels to victory
SNY
Who is better must-see TV: Jacob deGrom or Shohei Ohtani? | Baseball Night in NY
On BNNY, the gang debate who is more must-see tv: Jacob deGrom or Shohei Otani? They all agree that it's very close between the two respective MVP favorites.
Reuters
Cycling-Spectator who caused Tour crash still at large
PERROS-GUIREC, France (Reuters) – French police on Sunday were still looking for the spectator who sent Tony Martin and, consequently, a large part of the Tour de France peloton, crashing in the opening stage amid calls for fans to behave on the side of the road. On Saturday, Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held out by a fan looking the other way at a television camera, creating chaos with 47 kilometres left of the stage. “The Landerneau police are investigating and we haven’t heard back from them yet,” Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told Reuters after organisers ASO filed a lawsuit against the unidentified spectator.