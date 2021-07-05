shohei-ohtani-is-1st-player-in-mlb-history-named-all-star-as-hitter-and-pitcher

Another day, another piece of baseball lore claimed by Shohei Ohtani.

When MLB announced pitchers and reserves for the All-Star Game on Sunday, Ohtani was named to the AL team as a pitcher. The Los Angeles Angels star was announced on Thursday as the AL’s starting designated hitter. Sunday’s news makes Ohtani the first player in the 91-year history of MLB’s All-Star game to make a team as a hitter and a pitcher.

Ohtani’s historic first half

The betting favorite to win AL MVP, Ohtani certainly earned the distinction at the plate and on the mound. In 77 games through Saturday, Ohtani was slashing .278/.367/.700 with an MLB-best 30 home runs, 66 RBI and 13 stolen bases. He extended his home run lead on Sunday to 31 with a 459-foot bomb to centerfield in a 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

That home run also tied Ohtani with Hideki Matsui for the most ever in a season by a Japanese-born MLB player — and the season’s just passed the halfway mark.

On the mound, Ohtani boasts a 3-1 record through 12 starts with a 3.60 ERA, 1.267 WHIP, 83 strikeouts and 35 walks through 60 innings. This is his first season as a full-time MLB starting pitcher after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018.

Ohtani also plans to participate in the Home Run Derby. It’s going to be a big week or him at Coors Field around the July 13 All-Star game.

Shohei Ohtani will be busy during MLB’s All-Star festivities. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Why Babe Ruth never did it

And in case you’re wondering why Babe Ruth — who won an ERA title in 1916 — never made the All-Star game as a pitcher, MLB didn’t start playing All-Star games until 1933, 20 years into his 22-season career. Ruth made just two All-Star teams as a position player.

Full MLB All-Star rosters

As for the full rosters, the Boston Red Sox lead the way with five players, while the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros claim four each. Ohtani’s teammate Mike Trout won’t join him on the field in Denver due to injury, but he earned a nod as an AL starter regardless.

Here are the full rosters for next week’s All-Star game:

American League



Starters

C: Salvador Perez, Royals

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

2B: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays

3B: Rafael Devers, Red Sox

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

OF: Mike Trout, Angels

OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees

OF: Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Reserves

C: Mike Zunino, Rays

2B: Jose Altuve, Astros

SS: Bo Bichette, Blue Jays

SS: Carlos Correa, Astros

1B: Matt Olson, A’s

3B: José Ramírez, Cleveland

1B: Jared Walsh, Angles

OF: Michael Brantley, Astros

OF: Joey Gallo, Rangers

OF: Adolis García, Rangers

OF: Cedric Mullins, Orioles

DH: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox

DH: Nelson Cruz, Twins

Starting Pitchers

RHP: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

RHP: Shane Bieber, Cleveland

RHP: Gerrit Cole, Yankees

RHP: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox

RHP: Kyle Gibson, Rangers

LHP: Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners

RHP: Lance Lynn, White Sox

LHP: Carlos Rodón, White Sox

Relief pitchers

RHP: Matt Barnes, Red Sox

LHP: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees

RHP: Liam Hendriks, White Sox

RHP: Ryan Pressly, Astros

LHP: Gregory Soto, Tigers

National League

Starters

C: Buster Posey, Giants

1B: Freddie Freeman, Braves

2B: Adam Frazier, Pirates

3B: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

OF: Nick Castellanos, Reds

OF: Jesse Winker, Reds

Reserves

C: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

2B: Ozzie Albies, Braves

3B: Kris Bryant, Cubs

SS: Brandon Crawford, Giants

2B: Jake Cronenworth, Padres

3B: Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks

1B: Max Muncy, Dodgers

SS: Trea Turner, Nationals

OF: Mookie Betts, Dodgers

OF: Bryan Reynolds, Pirates

OF: Kyle Schwarber, Nationals

OF: Juan Soto, Nationals

OF: Chris Taylor, Dodgers

Starting pitchers

RHP: Corbin Burnes, Brewers

RHP: Yu Darvish, Padres

RHP: Jacob deGrom, Mets

RHP: Kevin Gausman, Giants

RHP: Germán Márquez, Rockies

LHP: Trevor Rogers, Marlins

RHP: Zack Wheeler, Phillies

RHP: Brandon Woodruff, Brewers

Relievers

LHP: Josh Hader, Brewers

RHP: Craig Kimbrel, Cubs

RHP: Mark Melancon, Padres

RHP: Alex Reyes, Cardinals

