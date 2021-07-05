shohei-ohtani-is-1st-player-in-mlb-history-named-all-star-as-hitter-and-pitcher

Another day, another piece of baseball lore claimed by Shohei Ohtani.
When MLB announced pitchers and reserves for the All-Star Game on Sunday, Ohtani was named to the AL team as a pitcher. The Los Angeles Angels star was announced on Thursday as the AL’s starting designated hitter. Sunday’s news makes Ohtani the first player in the 91-year history of MLB’s All-Star game to make a team as a hitter and a pitcher.
Ohtani’s historic first half
The betting favorite to win AL MVP, Ohtani certainly earned the distinction at the plate and on the mound. In 77 games through Saturday, Ohtani was slashing .278/.367/.700 with an MLB-best 30 home runs, 66 RBI and 13 stolen bases. He extended his home run lead on Sunday to 31 with a 459-foot bomb to centerfield in a 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
That home run also tied Ohtani with Hideki Matsui for the most ever in a season by a Japanese-born MLB player — and the season’s just passed the halfway mark.
On the mound, Ohtani boasts a 3-1 record through 12 starts with a 3.60 ERA, 1.267 WHIP, 83 strikeouts and 35 walks through 60 innings. This is his first season as a full-time MLB starting pitcher after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018.
Ohtani also plans to participate in the Home Run Derby. It’s going to be a big week or him at Coors Field around the July 13 All-Star game.
Why Babe Ruth never did it
And in case you’re wondering why Babe Ruth — who won an ERA title in 1916 — never made the All-Star game as a pitcher, MLB didn’t start playing All-Star games until 1933, 20 years into his 22-season career. Ruth made just two All-Star teams as a position player.
Full MLB All-Star rosters
As for the full rosters, the Boston Red Sox lead the way with five players, while the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros claim four each. Ohtani’s teammate Mike Trout won’t join him on the field in Denver due to injury, but he earned a nod as an AL starter regardless.
Here are the full rosters for next week’s All-Star game:
American League
Starters
C: Salvador Perez, Royals
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
2B: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays
3B: Rafael Devers, Red Sox
SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
OF: Mike Trout, Angels
OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees
OF: Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays
DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
Reserves
C: Mike Zunino, Rays
2B: Jose Altuve, Astros
SS: Bo Bichette, Blue Jays
SS: Carlos Correa, Astros
1B: Matt Olson, A’s
3B: José Ramírez, Cleveland
1B: Jared Walsh, Angles
OF: Michael Brantley, Astros
OF: Joey Gallo, Rangers
OF: Adolis García, Rangers
OF: Cedric Mullins, Orioles
DH: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox
DH: Nelson Cruz, Twins
Starting Pitchers
RHP: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
RHP: Shane Bieber, Cleveland
RHP: Gerrit Cole, Yankees
RHP: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox
RHP: Kyle Gibson, Rangers
LHP: Yusei Kikuchi, Mariners
RHP: Lance Lynn, White Sox
LHP: Carlos Rodón, White Sox
Relief pitchers
RHP: Matt Barnes, Red Sox
LHP: Aroldis Chapman, Yankees
RHP: Liam Hendriks, White Sox
RHP: Ryan Pressly, Astros
LHP: Gregory Soto, Tigers
National League
Starters
C: Buster Posey, Giants
1B: Freddie Freeman, Braves
2B: Adam Frazier, Pirates
3B: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres
OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
OF: Nick Castellanos, Reds
OF: Jesse Winker, Reds
Reserves
C: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
2B: Ozzie Albies, Braves
3B: Kris Bryant, Cubs
SS: Brandon Crawford, Giants
2B: Jake Cronenworth, Padres
3B: Eduardo Escobar, Diamondbacks
1B: Max Muncy, Dodgers
SS: Trea Turner, Nationals
OF: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
OF: Bryan Reynolds, Pirates
OF: Kyle Schwarber, Nationals
OF: Juan Soto, Nationals
OF: Chris Taylor, Dodgers
Starting pitchers
RHP: Corbin Burnes, Brewers
RHP: Yu Darvish, Padres
RHP: Jacob deGrom, Mets
RHP: Kevin Gausman, Giants
RHP: Germán Márquez, Rockies
LHP: Trevor Rogers, Marlins
RHP: Zack Wheeler, Phillies
RHP: Brandon Woodruff, Brewers
Relievers
LHP: Josh Hader, Brewers
RHP: Craig Kimbrel, Cubs
RHP: Mark Melancon, Padres
RHP: Alex Reyes, Cardinals
