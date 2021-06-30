shohei-ohtani-adds-to-mvp-credentials-with-two-home-runs-vs.-yankees

With the performance Shohei Ohtani put on Tuesday by hitting a pair of home runs in Yankee Stadium, it’s almost impossible to resist all the potential “Broadway Sho” puns.

A smash hit! (Two, in fact.)

A real Sho-stopper!

Bravo, Ohtani!

The list could run as long as the musical “Cats” did.

With all of Ohtani’s amazing exploits, it’s still hard to fathom that a pitcher is leading the major leagues in home runs. His two dingers against the Yankees gave him 28 on the season. That’s two more than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Three more than Fernando Tatis Jr. and the scorching-hot Kyle Schwarber.

That majestic shot in the third inning broke a tie with Guerrero for the most in baseball this season. It carried 395 feet and left the bat at 110 mph.

Then in the fifth, Ohtani launched a 112 mph laser beam to right that had a launch angle of just 18 degrees.

After hitting one homer in the series opener on Monday, and two more on Tuesday, what can Ohtani possibly do for an encore?

Playing his dual role, he’ll be on the mound on Wednesday against the Yanks, sporting a sparkling 2.58 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings.

Is there any doubt who the front-runner for American League MVP is right now?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shohei Ohtani dazzles on Broadway with two more home runs