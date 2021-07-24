shocking-video-shows-firefighters-in-california-ride-through-blazing-flames-during-tamarack-wildfire

Screenshot of UC Davis Fire Chief Nathan Trauernicht of crews riding through a firestorm on the California Nevada border. UC Davis Fire Chief Nathan Trauernicht/ Twitter

A shocking video shows firefighters in California make their way through flames during a wildfire.

UC Davis firefighters were working to “protect a housing development,” Chief Nathan Trauernicht said.

The Tamarack Fire has burned more than 58,000 acres, according to ABC10.

A shocking video shows firefighters in California ride through blazing flames to assist in saving homes during a wildfire.

UC Davis Fire Department Chief Nathan Trauernicht shared the video on Twitter, where he said the firefighters can be seen inside the department’s Brush Truck 34 “as they worked to protect a housing development” on the California-Nevada border Wednesday.

Trauernicht said the team remained in the fire for about six hours on the Nevada side of the border, as the fire posed a threat to a subdivision, according to a UC Davis press release. However, no homes appeared to be damaged the next day.

“It was essentially structure protection in the middle of a firestorm,” Trauernicht said in the release.

“I am so incredibly proud of the bravery of our @ucdavis firefighters as they help protect our state!” Trauernicht said.

A lightning strike caused the start of the Tamarack Fire on July 4th. As of Friday, the fire had burned more than 58,400 acres, containing only 4%, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. As Insider reported earlier this week, wildfires currently burning in several states have burned over one million acres of land, an area approximately larger than the state of Delaware.

