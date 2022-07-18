Home NEWS Shocking moment Italian police pulled former Chelsea player, Bakayoko over to search him before realizing it was him
NEWSUncategorized

Shocking moment Italian police pulled former Chelsea player, Bakayoko over to search him before realizing it was him

by News
0 views
shocking-moment-italian-police-pulled-former-chelsea-player,-bakayoko-over-to-search-him-before-realizing-it-was-him

AC Milan midfielder, Tiemoue Bakayoko was involved in a case of mistaken identity when he was arrested for a few minutes in Italy.

In a viral circulating online, the former Chelsea player could be seen man-handled by the Italian police until they realized they have got the wrong person.

While one the officer was searching the Milan player, another could be seen walking towards the officer seemingly telling him that he was not the person they were looking for.

The officer who held Bakayoko is then left embarrassed as he could be seen patting the player on his back as a way of apologising for the misunderstanding.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

JUST IN: Bayo Lawal Sworn In As Oyo...

Jailbreak: Police Apprehend Escapee Inmate In Kaduna

IGP Orders Investigation Into Singer Portable’s Claim Of...

UK Congratulates Osun Residents Over Peaceful Conduct Of...

Oyo Assembly Approves Bayo Lawal As New Deputy...

Aero Contractors suspend passenger flight operations

EPL: Liverpool midfielder, Fabinho names player that will...

Transfer: Ten Hag warns Maguire after Manchester United’s...

Suspected criminals arrested by police for stealing, vandalizing...

EPL: You’ll miss them a lot – Aguero...

Leave a Reply