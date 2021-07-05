Shocking Loki theory reveals the true villain of MCU show – The Indian Express









Is Miss Minutes Loki’s big villain? (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The last episode of Loki ended with huge revelations, one of which was that the feared Time-Keepers are not guardians of the Sacred Timeline but mere androids. Then who is behind the whole Time Variance Authority thing? Ravonna Renslayer?

A shocking yet sensible theory about Disney+’s MCU show Loki has surfaced. The theory was spotted by Screenrant.com and comes from TikTok user DreadPirateDad. According to it, the TVA and Ravonna are not the true bad guys in the show.

It’s Miss Minutes. Voice by Tara Strong, Miss Minutes is a clock shaped AI mascot for TVA who briefed Loki about his situation, the TVA and its alleged role, the Time-Keepers, and so on. She also told the God of Mischief about the multiversal war and the dangers of the Sacred Timeline being divided into multiple smaller timelines.

The theory says that perhaps like in the comics, the Time-Keepers did indeed exist at one time but are not in-charge any longer. Miss Minutes has assumed charge now with Ravonna as her minion. When managing TVA became too difficult, she enlisted variants and wiped their memory to run the organisation by proxy.

While the twist would be little surprising, but we have seen AI villains many times before in science-fiction. It mirrors humanity’s genuine fear of AI and what it can do if it gains sentience and goes out of whack.

Meanwhile, there are only two episodes to go in Loki. The last episode had Loki being ‘pruned’ which we had assumed meant dead, But he has found himself in another dimension and encountered three new variants of himself. They told him he would die if he did not come with them.