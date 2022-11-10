Shock for William and Kate as teacher at George and Charlotte’s former school arrested

Last modified on

Nov 10, 2022 12:53 GMT

Gemma Strong

Shock for Kate Middleton and Prince William as teacher at Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school, Thomas’s Battersea, is arrested

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be distressed by the latest news from Thomas’s Battersea.

MORE: Inside Prince George’s first day at school

The royal couple’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, both attended the school up until earlier this year, when they moved to Lambrook School near Ascot.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte Arrives For Her First Day At School At Thomas’s

It has now been revealed that the Deputy Head of Pastoral of Thomas’s, Matthew Smith, has pled guilty to child exploitation offences.

READ: Prince William and Kate’s 22 royal parenting tricks

MORE: Princess Kate’s must-have ‘comfortable’ parenting item revealed

Notably, the charges do not relate to children at the prestigious school. Mr Smith only joined the school in September, by which time both the Prince and Princess had left.

Mr Smith only started at Thomas’s Battersea in September

As soon as the school learned of the charges, Mr Smith’s employment at the school was terminated with immediate effect, before both his court appearance and guilty plea.

Mr Smith, from Southwark, pleaded guilty to distributing indecent images of children, and inciting the sexual exploitation of children. A sentencing hearing will take place at a later date at Southwark Crown Court.

READ: William and Kate’s love story in pictures, starting with their university days

MORE: 8 times Prince George proved he’s a mummy’s boy

In a statement, the school confirmed: “We have been shocked and distressed to learn of these charges. The safety and wellbeing of our pupils is, and always will be, our top priority.

Little Prince George pictured on his first day at school

“As there are ongoing criminal proceedings, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time other than to say that there is no suggestion that the offences relate to Mr Smith’s employment at Thomas’s or to any current or former pupils of the school.

READ: Princess Kate’s birth stories of her children George, Charlotte and Louis

MORE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s cutest royal tour moments in photos

“As soon as the school learned of the charges, Mr Smith’s employment at the school, which commenced in September this year, was terminated with immediate effect.”

George, Charlotte and Louis now attend Lambrook School

The school accommodates boys and girls between four and 13; prospective two and three-year-olds are called in for an assessment to determine their suitability, although the test relies on natural intelligence rather than academia.

Fees are set at £5,868 per term at age four and increase to £6,628 from the age of seven.

Every day starts with a handshake, and good eye contact is also important, with children expected to be “unfailingly courteous and polite”. Emphasis is also placed on the need to ‘Be Kind’ – the school’s most important rule, according to its website.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.

–