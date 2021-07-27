Home ENTERTAINMENT Shoaib Ibrahim gives update on his father’s health: ‘The next 72 hours are extremely critical’ – Hindustan Times
ENTERTAINMENT

Shoaib Ibrahim gives update on his father’s health: ‘The next 72 hours are extremely critical’ – Hindustan Times

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
shoaib-ibrahim-gives-update-on-his-father’s-health:-‘the-next-72-hours-are-extremely-critical’-–-hindustan-times

Shoaib Ibrahim had suffered a brain stroke and was in ICU.
Shoaib Ibrahim had suffered a brain stroke and was in ICU.

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim shared a video in which he revealed that his father’s veins have not suffered much and doctors have asked them not to worry. However, the next 72 hours were critical, he added.

ANI |

PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 02:27 PM IST

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s father has suffered a brain stroke recently. On Tuesday , Shoaib took to Instagram to give health updates about his father who is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital.

He shared that his father’s veins have not suffered much and doctors have asked them not to worry. However , the next 72 hours are critical for his father. “After brain stroke , the next 72 hours are extremely critical as one can get stroke once again… so doctors keep patients under strict observation during that time ,” he said in a video message.

Shoaib Ibrahim also revealed that his father had suffered a brain haemorrhage earlier , but this time , his father has a small clot in the brain which led to partial paralysis.

+

+

A day ago , Shoaib had shared a post requesting his fans to pray for his father’s recovery.

“Need your prayers and strength once again. Papa has had a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently. Please aap sab dua keejiyega ki allah unhe theek kar dein ,” the post read.

Shoaib’s wife and actor Dipika Kakar also urged her fans to pray for her father-in-law.

For the unversed , Shoaib and Dipika played the lead couple on Sasural Simar Ka. After falling in love with each other , the two got married in February 2018.

Close

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Booker Prize 2021: Former winner Kazuo Ishiguro leads...

James Gunn teases Harley Quinn’s death in new...

‘Survivor’ Returns To India After 10-Year Hiatus –...

UK not ‘out of the woods’ despite falling...

Sarah Ferguson compares herself to Nelson Mandela in...

Susanna Challenges Policing Minister On Cuts To Officer...

James Gunn confirms Marvel sequel title is Guardians...

Hrithik Roshan cheers Pinkie Roshan’s sprint workout, says...

Meghan Markle wanted herself to become a ‘brand...

“I’m raising a son that your daughter will...

Leave a Reply