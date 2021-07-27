Shoaib Ibrahim gives update on his father’s health: ‘The next 72 hours are extremely critical’ – Hindustan Times

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s father has suffered a brain stroke recently. On Tuesday , Shoaib took to Instagram to give health updates about his father who is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital.

He shared that his father’s veins have not suffered much and doctors have asked them not to worry. However , the next 72 hours are critical for his father. “After brain stroke , the next 72 hours are extremely critical as one can get stroke once again… so doctors keep patients under strict observation during that time ,” he said in a video message.

Shoaib Ibrahim also revealed that his father had suffered a brain haemorrhage earlier , but this time , his father has a small clot in the brain which led to partial paralysis.

A day ago , Shoaib had shared a post requesting his fans to pray for his father’s recovery.

“Need your prayers and strength once again. Papa has had a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently. Please aap sab dua keejiyega ki allah unhe theek kar dein ,” the post read.

Shoaib’s wife and actor Dipika Kakar also urged her fans to pray for her father-in-law.

For the unversed , Shoaib and Dipika played the lead couple on Sasural Simar Ka. After falling in love with each other , the two got married in February 2018.