Shoaib Akhtar’s son dances to Aamir Khan’s ‘Bum Bum Bole’ in this adorable video – The Indian Express

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |





June 30, 2021 4:48:31 pm









The video has more than 78,000 views and netizens are loving it.

There are some songs that always remain just as fresh and perky as they did when they were originally released. One such track is Aamir Khan’s ‘Bum Bum Bole’, whose peppy beats always make people want to groove to it. And a case in point is a recent video shared by former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, where his son is seen endearingly shaking a leg to it.

In an Instagram post by Akhtar, his son is dressed in a yellow shirt and pyjamas and is seen dancing to the song playing on the TV. The toddler couldn’t control his laughter and giggled as the video of the song from 2007 film Taare Zameen Par played in the background.

“Aamir Khan work is still doing wonders for every kid and mines to keep it up,” the former cricketer wrote in the caption of the post going viral.

Take a look at the cute moment here:

The adorable clip has amassed more than 78,000 views so far. Fans from both sides of the border adored the child, saying he looked lovely bouncing to the song.

Take a look here:





The Pakistan pace bowler’s love for Bollywood is well known. Recently, videos of him singing Kishore Kumar’s songs lead to praises from fans and casual viewers alike.