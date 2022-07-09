shivpal-backs-murmu,-takes-a-dig-at-akhilesh

LUCKNOW: A day after attending the dinner hosted by UP CM chief minister

Yogi Adityanath

in honour of

NDA

presidential candidate

Droupadi Murmu

, SP MLA and party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle,

Shivpal Yadav

, announced that he would vote for her.

“I was neither asked for support by the SP chief nor called to the meeting he held with opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. CM Yogi Adityanath invited me to the meeting with the NDA candidate. I held talks with her and will now vote for her,” he told reporters in Lucknow. Without naming Akhilesh, he also said that his “immaturity” is gradually eroding the party and people are leaving it.

On Friday, CM Yogi Adityanath called us for dinner to meet Droupadi Murmu. When I met the CM, he spoke to me nicely and

Draupadi-ji

asked us to vote for her,” he said.

Shivpal

said his advice to SP on several occasions had been ignored.

