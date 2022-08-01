Home WORLD NEWS Shiv Sena firmly behind us; will protest against arrest of Sanjay Raut by ED, says his brother
Shiv Sena firmly behind us; will protest against arrest of Sanjay Raut by ED, says his brother

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena workers will stage protests against the arrest of the party MP

Sanjay Raut

by the

Enforcement Directorate

(ED), his MLA brother Sunil

Raut

said on Monday.

He said Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena stands firmly behind the Raut family.

“The Shiv Sena and Uddhav ji stand solidly behind us. Our legal fight (over Sanjay Raut’s arrest) has begun,” the Shiv Sena MLA from

Vikhroli

told PTI.

The ED arrested Sanjay Raut late in Sunday night in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai ‘chawl’ after conducting a search at his residence, during which Rs 11.5 lakh in cash was seized.

