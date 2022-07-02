shiv-sena-chief-uddhav-thackeray-removes-cm-eknath-shinde-from-party:-key-developments

NEW DELHI: The newly elected Shiv Sena-BJP government will face a vote of confidence on Sunday as the political saga in the state of Maharashtra continues.

Shiv

Sena

MP Sanjay

Raut

on Saturday said that he refused the offer to join the rebel group of MLAs camping at the Guwahati hotel.

Meanwhile, Rajan Salvi, the Shiv Sena MLA from Rajapur, filed his nomination papers for the speaker’s post against BJP’s Rahul Narwekar in Mumbai today.

Here is a look at other top developments in the story so far:

Declined offer to join rebel group: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena’a firebrand MP Sanjay Raut has said that he too was offered to join the rebel group of MLAs led by Eknath

Shinde

in Guwahati, however he refused to go.

He added, “I follow Balasaheb Thackeray and so I didn’t go there. When the truth is on your side, why fear?”.

ED grills Raut for 10 hours in laundering case

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for about 10 hours on Friday in connection with a money-laundering probe.

Raut arrived at the ED office located in south Mumbai around 11.30 am on Friday and left around 9.30 pm.

The Shiv Sena leader, while leaving the ED office, said he would cooperate with the central agency.

“It is our duty to go in front of the central agencies if they have any doubt in their minds so that people do not have any doubt in their minds about us. We were questioned for 10 hours and we gave full co-operation,” he told reporters outside the ED office.

Vote of confidence on July 4

The Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra will face a vote of confidence on July 4, the second day of a special session.

Chief minister

Eknath Shinde

has claimed the support of 50 Sena MLAs while BJP claims to have 120 MLAs on its side.

Shinde had revolted against Shiv Sena and formed the government with BJP’s support on Thursday.

First-time MLA Narwekar is BJP nominee for speaker post

First-time Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rahul Narwekar on Friday filed his nomination as the party candidate for the post of Maharashtra Assembly speaker election which will be held on Monday.

Narvekar, the MLA from Colaba Assembly constituency in Mumbai, filed the nomination for the post of Assembly Speaker, an official said.

“Rahul Narvekar will be our candidate for the post of Assembly speaker,” a state BJP spokesperson told media.

Generally, a senior legislator, who is well-versed with House proceedings, conventions, previous rulings and precedents, is appointed the speaker.

Fadnavis took oath as deputy CM to honour PM’s call

BJP leader

Devendra Fadnavis

accepted the post of the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra to honour the call of the top leadership, sources have said.

He was in the loop all along and aware of the developments taking place in the state, a party functionary told new agency ANI.

According to sources, Fadnavis went ahead and took oath as a Deputy CM after a call from PM Modi on at least two occasions.

An appeal was made to Fadnavis on Twitter by BJP national president

JP Nadda

as well as union home minister Amit Shah.

“Fadnavis has been a top administrator and an upright leader therefore he would be a huge addition to the government and the moment the party realized that he had made a surprise announcement he was asked to reconsider his decision within a couple of hours,” the sources further added.

Shinde sacked from post of Sena leader

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday sacked Eknath Shinde, now chief minister, from the post of Shiv Sena leader for indulging in anti-party activities.

In a brief letter to Shinde, Thackeray said, “You have been indulging in anti-party activities and have also voluntarily given up your membership of Shiv Sena, therefore, in exercise of powers vested in me as the Shiv Sena Paksha Pramukh, I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation.”

Thackeray’s decision is being seen as the first disciplinary action against rebel Shiv Sena legislators led by Shinde. In the Sena, there are 11 Shiv Sena leaders who are part of the decision-making process.

Meanwhile, the rebel MLAs are expected to return to Mumbai from Goa.

Uddhav camp seeks suspension of 39 rebel MLAs

Shiv Sena on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking suspension of the 39 rebel Sena MLAs, including chief minister Eknath Shinde, for falling afoul of the Tenth Schedule and debarring them from taking part in the trust vote in the Maharashtra assembly.

Appearing for Prabhu, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Devadatt Kamat told a bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala that “the problem that faces the assembly and all of us is that there is no merger (of the Shinde faction with BJP) as per Tenth Schedule”.

“If both sides (Uddhav Thackeray and the Shinde faction) are going to issue a whip, how is one going to control the proceedings of the House. Whose whip will count? The moment Shinde was sworn in as CM, he violated Paragraph 2(1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule (voluntarily giving up membership of a party on whose ticket he/she is elected to Assembly),” Sibal said.

(With inputs from agencies)

