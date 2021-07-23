shirtless-olympian-is-back-as-tonga’s-flag-bearer

Shirtless Olympian Pita Taufatofua is back as Tonga’s flag-bearer
From CNN’s Adrienne Vogt
He’s back, in all his oiled shirtless glory — Pita Taufatofua, the flag-bearer for Tonga at the Tokyo Olympics, once again walked out and turned up the heat at the Games.
Taufatofua first caught everyone’s attention at the 2016 Rio Olympics wearing traditional Tongan dress and covered in coconut oil. He also competed at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in 2018, representing Tonga in cross-country skiing (And yes, he appeared shirtless at that Opening Ceremony, too).
This year, however, it seems that Taufatofua has a bit of competition when it comes to baring his chest: Rillio Rio Rii, a Vanuatu flag-bearer, also came out shirtless and covered in oil as well.
Eyes and fire emojis all around.
Fireworks light up the Tokyo 2020 stadium to mark Opening Ceremony
The Tokyo 2020 stadium was lit up by fireworks as the Games officially got underway with the Opening Ceremony.
This was the view from outside the stadium.
The $1.5 billion stadium built for the 2020 Olympics can hold nearly 70,000 people, but athletes from around the world were parading at the opening ceremony in a near-empty venue.
Only about 950 VIPs will take part in the event, Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Hidemasa Nakamura told CNN. The total will include around 800 foreign guests and 150 from Japan, CNN affiliate TV Asahi reported.
This is because Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Japan, which led to a ban on spectators at all events at Tokyo venues.
Georgia’s Nino Salukvadze makes Olympics history
For Georgian sports shooter Nino Salukvadze, today is a familiar feeling.
The 52-year-old is appearing in her ninth Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo, becoming the first female athlete in history to do so.
Salukvadze made her Olympic debut at the 1988 Games in Seoul for the Soviet Union, winning a gold medal in the women’s 25-metre sporting pistol competition and silver in the women’s 10-metre air pistol competition.
She has appeared in every Olympic Games since, winning a bronze medal in 2008 in Beijing competing for Georgia.
Over her storied shooting career, she has won 86 medals.
And ahead of her record-breaking appearance, Salukvadze was given the honor of being one of Georgia’s flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony.
This 12-year-old Syrian table tennis player is the youngest athlete competing at Tokyo 2020
Hend Zaza, the 12-year-old Syrian table tennis player, entered the stadium alongside the team from Syria.
Zaza is the youngest athlete to compete at this year’s competition.
Ranked 155th in the world, she defeated Lebanon’s Mariana Sahakian 4-3 in the women’s final in Amman. Sahakian was 42 years old, meaning there was a 31-year age gap between the two.
The youngest documented Olympic medalist was Greek gymnast Dimitrios Loundras, who won bronze in the team parallel bars at the first modern Games in Athens in 1896, aged 10 years, 218 days, according to figures from Olympic.org.
CNN’s Ben Morse contributed reporting to this post.
French President Emmanuel Macron is at the Opening Ceremony
French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country will host the next Summer Games in 2024, is at the Opening Ceremony.
Apart from English, all announcements at the ceremony are being made in Japanese and French to denote the languages of the current country hosting the Olympics and the next country to do so.
Macron was also seen interacting with the US first lady Jill Biden prior to the ceremony.
Mohamed Sbihi makes history as Team GB’s flag bearer
Rower Mohamed Sbihi made history during Friday’s opening ceremony as Team Great Britain’s first Muslim flag bearer.
Sbihi is a two-time Olympic medalist, including gold in the coxless four at Rio 2016, and says he hopes he can inspire the next generation of athletes.
“To know I’m the first person of Muslim faith to have this role and duty is a very proud moment,” Sbihi told the Independent.
“We need more representation and hopefully this starts that process of getting young Muslim kids involved in all types of sport.
“I was in London and Rio to see Mo Farah win his medals as a refugee who came to the country very young and as a practising Muslim. That was inspiring.”
Sailor Hannah Mills is the other flag bearer for Team GB ahead of her attempt to defend the title she won in Rio five years ago.
Social distancing is a hit or miss among athletes as they parade at the Opening Ceremony
As athletes from different countries parade at the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, some contingents are practicing social distancing while others are not. Ukraine and UAE’s representing athletes walked at distance from each other, while Argentina came dancing and cheering together on the floor.
Many athletes are recording and taking pictures on their phones as they walk.
Protesters take to the streets ahead of Opening Ceremony
Ahead of the opening ceremony’s start, protesters took to the streets of Tokyo to voice their opposition to the staging of the Olympics in Japan.
Positive Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Japan and that has ensured many events will take place without spectators in attendance.
Protesters marched down some of the capital city’s busiest streets with banners to make their feelings known about the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 organizers’ decision to host the Games given the pandemic.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has already been delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Olympics stadium looks full of people, but it isn’t. Here’s how.
From CNN’s Adrienne Vogt
CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who is in Tokyo, described the atmosphere inside the stadium at the Olympics Opening Ceremony as “so quiet.”
While it looks like there are people in all of the seats filling up the stadium, there are not. It’s “just seat coverings in different colors to make it look like there’s people here,” according to Gupta.
There are 950 VIPs taking part in the ceremony, according to Tokyo 2020 spokesman Hidemasa Nakamura, including around 800 foreign guests and 150 from Japan, CNN affiliate TV Asahi reported.