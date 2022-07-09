shinzo-abe’s-killer-a-product-of-agnipath-like-scheme:-congress-mp

VARANASI: Senior

Congress

leader and Rajya Sabha member Pramod

Tiwari

has asked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre to take a lesson from the killing of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, claiming that the killer had become unemployed after serving in the navy under Agnipath-like scheme in his country.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Tiwari said that killing of Abe was unfortunate but it was the adverse result of schemes like Agnipath. “Abe’s killer was unemployed after serving in the navy for three years in his country,” he said claiming that “the killer was like Agniveer, who came out of

Agnipath

scheme being introduced by the BJP-led government”.

Tiwari said that the PM should take lessons from this incident and roll back this scheme in order to continue the service condition in the Indian army, air force and navy like in the past.

He also held the BJP responsible for controversies like those kicked by the posters of a documentary film ‘Kaali’. “To keep the attention of the countrymen diverted from the issues like unemployment and inflation, the BJP is masterminding this kind of controversies,” he said, adding, “It is difficult to understand how a few people are daring to insult the deities.”

He said that the BJP is grabbing power by causing differences among the people but leaving the country suffering.

He also alleged that the BJP has insulted the national flag by deciding that it will not be made of khadi.

