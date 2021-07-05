Shinhan, KB compete to capitalize on BTS fever – koreatimes

BTS / Courtesy of HYBE



By Anna J. Park



Shinhan Card is set to launch special credit cards, particularly using various images of K-pop group BTS, later this year, as the company announced Monday that it signed a partnership with Weverse Company ― BTS management firm HYBE’s fandom platform affiliate.



Shinhan Card is planning to provide various services based on the partnership, ranging from launching cards designed with pop stars’ images to offering special discounts for those who shop for BTS merchandise at Weverse stores.



More than two dozens performers from both Korea and outside of the country are registered on Weverse’s mobile application page, where global fans of more than 220 countries can shop for goods related to the stars. Detailed specifics about the Shinhan Card-Weverse partnership will be rolled out in the second half of this year.



“It’s deeply meaningful that the company is set to launch the special card services for fans of Weverse artists with the partnership,” an official from Shinhan Card said, adding the company plans to provide a satisfying experience with differentiated services for fans.



Shinhan Card’s marketing, capitalizing on the global fandom of BTS, however, cannot help but recall the K-pop idol group’s long-running contract with KB Kookmin Bank.



BTS was a main spokesmodel for KB Kookmin Bank for three years, from February 2018 to early this year, resulting in positive responses from fans and bank users for their eye-catching ads. During the past three years, BTS has been seen frequently in various KB Kookmin Bank ad campaigns and the bank’s YouTube videos, attracting tens of millions of hits from global netizens.



The global super band ― which has been setting world records for a K-pop group, including retaining the top chart position at Billboard for weeks with its latest single “Butter” ― also had a similar endorsement deal for the bank’s marketing in Indonesia, aiming to spur growth momentum of the bank in the Southeast Asian country. KB Kookmin Bank’s Indonesia ad with BTS drew more than 20 million views on social media in just a month of release since it was first disclosed late last December.



“The ad contract between KB Kookmin Bank and BTS was concluded early this year,” an official from KB Kookmin Bank said, while being tight-lipped about further mentioning the K-pop group’s new engagement with Shinhan Card.

