One of the most-watched reality TV shows, Big Brother ., has begun its sixth season with the grand entrance of 11 housemates into the House.

The organisers had earlier revealed that there would be two launch shows for this year’s edition.

The first housemates introduced to viewers were Boma, Saga, Yousef, Pere, Whitemoney, Niyi, Yerins and JayPaul.

This year’s show, tagged ‘Shine Ya Eye,’ will be aired to audiences outside Nigeria for the first time.

The housemates will fight for the chance to win a grand prize of N90m.

According to the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, it will last for 10 weeks.

Also, orginsers say visitors will not be allowed in the House to guard against COVID-19.

