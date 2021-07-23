Shin Megami Tensei 5 News Report Shows Off New Characters – GameRant

With Shin Megami Tensei 5 coming out this November, the door is open for an exploration of new mechanics and characters away from its spin-off franchise, Persona. Just last week, a brand-new trailer regarding the game’s story elements was uploaded, with some classic elements returning. These include faction conflicts between Chaos and Order, as well as some of the new and returning demons. Even more information has been revealed recently, as another broadcast details some of the classmates who also get caught in the events of the story.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 has the player embody a Japanese high-schooler, who is known as Nahobino, attending Jouin Academy as a third-year student. However, Tokyo is plunged into the world of demons, with him and his classmates thrown from their ordinary lives into the mysterious world of Da’at. The protagonist awakens to new supernatural powers, where he joins an elite organization dedicated to fighting these new demons, called Bethel. The demon attacks don’t stop at the city of Tokyo, as a band of demons pursues the academy that the characters live in.

Six brand-new characters were introduced in this broadcast, each with their own set of personalities and traits. There’s Tao Isonokami, a kind third-year classmate of the protagonist who has a sixth sense and dreams that the event will befall Tokyo. She ends up supporting the protagonist and his friends when they join Bethel. Another classmate, Yuzuru Atsuta, is a responsible friend of the protagonist who also joins Bethel. Then there’s the blonde-haired cheerful classmate known as Ichiro Dazai, who wanders into Da’at while livestreaming. Finally, there’s Miyazu Atsuta, the shy younger sister of Yuzuru who also gets caught up in the chaos. She also bears a coincidental resemblance to Persona 5‘s Joker.

The last of the characters introduced in Shin Megami Tensei 5 is the leader of Bethel and Prime Minister of Japan, Hayao Koshimizu. The broadcaster describes him as a calm and strategic leader, being able to be a fighter against the demons that invade Tokyo while still leading Japan. He is the one who saves the protagonist and his friends, while also giving them their ability to summon and fight demons. Upon granting them this gift, he recruits them to join Bethel and assists them in protecting the peace of Tokyo.

With all of this new information recently revealed about the characters, fans have a lot to be excited for with this new entry. As Shin Megami Tensei 5 seems to be a step forward for Atlus, there’s still quite a bit to look forward to as the game gets closer to release. Based on the battle mechanics, the demons to encounter, and the story to unravel, Atlus seems to be putting a lot into this new game.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 releases on November 12, 2021, for Nintendo Switch.

MORE: Persona 5 Doesn’t Have To End Before Persona 6 Releases





Email



Skyrim Player Has Genius Way to Level Up Lockpick Skill