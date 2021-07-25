Home Technology Shin Megami Tensei 5 May Have Online Features – TheGamer
Shin Megami Tensei 5 May Have Online Features – TheGamer

Is it the SMT equivalent of Persona’s Thieves Guild?

A rating board classification for Shin Megami Tensei 5 has revealed that the game has “online interactivity” of some kind.

As spotted by Persona Central, the Australian Classifications Board has rated Shin Megami Tensei 5, giving us a small hint as to what to expect from the game. Although the rating of MA 15+ and references to “strong sexualised imagery” aren’t too surprising considering the source material, the rating also mentions “online interactivity”, something we didn’t know was going to be in the game.

Although nothing has been announced regarding this feature in Shin Megami Tensei 5, it’s not too far-fetched to consider the game having some online elements, as Atlus likes to include them even in games that are single-player focused.

The first thing that jumps to mind that most gamers would know is Persona 5’s Thieves Guild. The Thieves Guild allows you to see what decisions other players have made in the game and how players have spent their time. The Thieves Guild was a completely optional feature that simply gave players an idea of what they could be doing with themselves.

This also wouldn’t be the first time that a Shin Megami Tensei game has featured online elements, as Shin Megami Tensei 4: Apocalypse on the Nintendo 3Ds had a streetpass function. The streetpass functionality allowed players to get demons and items earlier on in the game than they would have been able to originally, although its usefulness was criticised by some players. Whatever Shin Megami Tensei 5 ends up doing with its online interactivity, it’s clear that it won’t be the same as before, since the Nintendo Switch doesn’t have a streetpass function.

Considering this is coming from an official rating board, it’s likely to be true and something that we find out about before the game’s launch. Atlus has slowly been revealing more about the game leading up to its release later this year, so expect to hear something soon.

