Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra may now be charged under money laundering, foreign exchange violation acts – DNA India

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s husband was arrested late on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and was placed in police custody till July 23. In another bail hearing, Kundra’s custody was later extended till July 27.

After being quizzed by the Mumbai Police, as per news agency ANI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to file cases against Raj Kundra under money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) acts by the end of this month anytime after July 26.

ANI has reported that Mumbai Police as per protocol will inform the ED to probe the financial irregularities in the case that also involves violation of foreign exchange. The ED will take the First Information Report (FIR) copy from Mumbai Police before starting its probe after filing a case. The ED may issue a summon against Kundra under PMLA and FEMA before beginning questioning with him at its Mumbai office.

Currently, Raj Kundra’s case involves alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. In its probe, the ED will find out details about the claims made by Mumbai Police over Kundra’s involvement in the financial dealings of the app and its contents based on inputs about several WhatsApp chats.

As per the news agency, ED may quit the director of Kundra’s company, Viaan Industries and Shilpa Shetty’s questioning cannot be ruled out as she was learnt to be the director of Kundra`s firm till last year, however, the Mumbai Police has reportedly given her clean chit as they could not establish her involvement in the alleged porn racket.

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The police has also claimed that three women have come forward with complaints in the case, saying they were “forced to act in pornographic movies,” adding that the accused took advantage of struggling models, actors and other workers.

Mumbai Police told the Court that they suspect money earned from pornography was used for online betting. “He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this,” Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said.

(With agency inputs)