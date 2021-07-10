Shilpa Shetty sets internet on fire in shimmery bodycon dress with waist cut-out – Hindustan Times

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra just set the internet on fire after she shared a picture of herself dressed in a wine-coloured bodycon ensemble. Shilpa, who is currently appearing as a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4, struck a pose in the one-shoulder, thigh-slit dress with waist cut-out detail, looking like a shimmering diva.

Shilpa shared the picture on Instagram today. The Hungama 2 actor looked jaw-droppingly sexy wearing the shimmery dress. It is from the shelves of the designer label, Neetu Rohra.

She captioned the photo, “Ready Shetty Go! #SuperDancerChapter4 #NachpanKaTyohaar #lookoftheday #OOTD #gratitude #blessed.” It was clicked on the sets of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty stuns in bold black crop top, ₹18k gold pants

The dress featured a one-shoulder neckline and was adorned with intricate sequinned patterns all over. The full-sleeved midi ensemble featured a risqué cut-out on the waist that flaunted the diva’s enviable curves and toned midriff. The thigh-high slit took things up by a notch.

Shilpa wore the ensemble with a layered and dainty pearl-adorned necklace. She teamed it with a matching bracelet and rings. The minimal accessories allowed the sequinned attire to be the star of the shoot. She completed the look with peep-toe gold embellished pumps.

Shilpa left her locks open in a side parting with the attire. She styled them in soft curls. She chose subtle purple smoky eye shadow, bold kohl-adorned eyes and eyeliner on the lids, well-defined eyebrows, nude pink lip shade, beaming highlighter on the face, and a hint of blush on the cheeks for her make-up.

The actor’s photo was an instant hit online and garnered more than 60,000 likes within a few minutes of posting it. Shilpa’s sister, Shamita Shetty, also loved the post and dropped a heart in the comments section.

Shilpa will be next seen in Hungama 2, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Pranitha Subhash, Paresh Rawal, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter